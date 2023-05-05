Mapperley: Man, 18, arrested in park rape investigation
An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a woman at a park in Nottingham.
Police said the woman told officers on Tuesday she had been attacked at Digby Park, off Digby Avenue in Mapperley on 16 April.
The man was arrested later that day and bailed pending further inquiries, the force said.
It added specialist officers were supporting the victim and urged anyone with information to come forward.
