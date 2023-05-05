Labour big winners across Nottinghamshire
Labour have been the big winners across Nottinghamshire in the local elections making gains across the county.
The party took control of Mansfield District Council and also won the mayoral election.
The Conservatives, who lost hundreds of councillors across the country, lost control of Newark and Sherwood.
But Labour failed to make headway in Ashfield where the Ashfield Independents increased their majority.
Labour has won overall control of Mansfield District Council, passing the threshold of 19 seats. A total of 25 Labour councillors were elected - up 14 from last time around.
Mansfield's elected mayor Andy Abrahams said: "The whole Labour team have worked hard and you can tell it's team work.
"We've helped each other. That's how we've built this majority and they built it by getting out in the community, speaking to and listening to their concerns, and now that's our job to translate that into action."
The Conservative party has lost Newark & Sherwood District Council to no overall control.
The Tories previously held a majority of 29 seats on the authority but now have 14. Labour won 11, Independents also have 11 and the Liberal Democrats have three seats.
The Conservative leader David Lloyd, lost his seat after coming fifth.
The Ashfield Independents added more seats with voters also re-electing former deputy council leader Tom Hollis.
It comes seven months after he was sentenced for harassment and careless driving.
In October, a court heard the councillor had harassed his two neighbours and falsely told police that one had chased him with a carving knife.
Over in Nottingham, the results in the local elections showed the party "has the backing of residents", the council leader said.
Out of 55 seats a total of 51 Labour councillors have been elected, and for the first time there are no Conservative representatives winning seats.
David Mellen said the results showed people in the city "have put their confidence in Nottingham Labour, despite the challenges that we've had over the last couple of years".
He added the absence of any Tories meant voters "rejected the government completely", adding the country "desperately needs a general election".
The Conservatives lost 10 seats on Broxtowe Borough Council which handed Labour power from no overall control.
Richard Jackson, leader of the Conservative group on the council, lost his seat after names were pulled out of a hat due to a tie.
Rushcliffe is still a Conservative council but they lost five councillors.
Labour also held Bassetlaw and Gedling.
