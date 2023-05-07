A52 at Bingham shuts after serious crash
A major road in Nottinghamshire has been closed due to what police are describing as a serious crash.
The A52 at Bingham was shut after the collision at around 12:30 BST on Sunday.
Road closures have been put in place in both directions between the Saxondale Island and Grantham Road, as well as the Tithby Road.
Officers said emergency services were likely to be in attendance for some time while investigations continue.
No more details of the number or type of vehicles involved, or whether there have been any injuries, have been released.
Drivers have been advised to avoid the area.
