Jerub: Nottingham singer hails 'incredible' Coronation concert
- Published
The singer who started the Coronation celebration concert has spoken of his pride at being part of the event.
Jerub, from Nottingham, performed with DJ Pete Tong and a 76-piece orchestra at Windsor Castle on Sunday.
The 24-year-old said there was an "incredible" energy in the crowd and described being part of the events for King Charles III as "amazing".
Further celebrations are taking place on Monday.
Among the other acts to perform at the King's Coronation concert were Take That, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Paloma Faith and opera star Andrea Bocelli.
Jerub said he felt "really honoured" to be asked to open the event that was "a moment in history" never to be repeated.
"I don't usually get nervous but let's just say my mouth was a bit dry," he said.
"It felt amazing, it went by so quickly, I guess because I was having fun [and] I was having such a great time doing it.
"Walking out and seeing the crowd, the energy was incredible."
Jerub said it was "great" to meet musical royalty such as Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, and with an EP of his own out soon he said he was "really excited" to get on with a summer of festivals, including Dot to Dot in his home city.
"I'm really grateful for the exposure, for more people to be able to hear my music, and [to] connect with them," he said.
