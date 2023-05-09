A52 Bingham bypass: Cyclist, 62, dies after being struck by car
A cyclist has died after being struck by a car on the A52 in Nottinghamshire.
Police said Henry Cressey, 62, died on the A52 Bingham bypass at about 12:30 BST on Sunday.
The road was closed in both directions between the Saxondale Island and Grantham Road while investigations took place.
Nottinghamshire Police are appealing for witnesses to contact the force and said the family of Mr Cressey, who lived in Southwell, had been informed.
Police added Mr Cressey's family was "still coming to terms with the shock and grief of losing Henry", and appealed for information and any relevant dashcam footage.
