Nottinghamshire man jailed for 27 years for raping young girls
- Published
A Nottinghamshire man has been jailed for 27 years for raping young girls.
Richard Stocks, from Sutton-in-Ashfield, repeatedly attacked his victims then instructed them to keep quiet, Nottinghamshire Police said.
However the 55-year-old was arrested after one of them defied his order to remain silent and told their mother what had happened in July 2021.
He was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday after admitting 12 counts of rape.
Stocks also pleaded guilty to a further charge of attempted rape, two of sexual assault and two of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.
He was ordered to serve another year on extended licence on top of his 27-year custodial sentence.
Victims' bravery
Police said Stocks will have to serve at least two thirds of his sentence before he can be considered for parole and will remain on the Sex Offenders' Register for life.
Detectives praised the bravery of Stocks' victims whose testimony about his behaviour and his distinctive physical characteristics helped to secure his convictions.
Det Con Kerry Stringfellow, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Stocks is a devious and predatory sex offender who repeatedly preyed on young children.
"The nature of his offending was utterly horrific and has unsurprisingly had a very significant impact on his victims.
"But for their bravery in coming forward and telling us about what had happened, Stocks would have remained a danger to any children he came into contact with."
