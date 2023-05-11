Notts County: Breastfeeding mum 'devastated' to miss Wembley final
A football fan says she is "devastated" she will not see her team play at Wembley as the ground will not admit her seven-month-old breastfeeding baby.
Helen Faccio took her son to see Notts County beat Boreham Wood 3-2 at Meadow Lane - booking a place in the National League promotion final at Wembley.
However, Wembley Stadium's policy does not allow children under two to be permitted to any event.
A spokesperson said it was introduced following advice from safety experts.
However, other football grounds - and rugby union stadium Twickenham - do permit babies.
'Really excited'
Mrs Faccio, from Chilwell in Nottinghamshire, said she felt her son would be safe watching the match.
"You can make that decision as to whether or not you want to go, rather than having somebody who knows nothing about you or your baby telling you that you can't go," she said.
"I took my son to the play-off game at Boreham Wood at the weekend and was really excited that we got through and were going to Wembley again.
"As soon as Notts put the link to how to get tickets I clicked on it, looked, and noticed that Wembley says no under twos are permitted inside the stadium. So straight away I just thought, 'Oh great, what am I going to do?'"
Mrs Faccio said her son was exclusively breastfed and did not take a bottle, so she would not be able to get anyone else to look after him while she went to the match.
"If your baby is on a bottle you would be able to potentially leave it with someone else if you've got somebody, but when you're breastfeeding your baby they depend on you and they've got to be with you," she said.
"I've been to all the Notts County appearances at Wembley in the past. It's a huge part of my life, my family's life, and I'm not going to be there."
Different football stadiums have different policies on admitting children.
Lawyer Tina Din told the BBC Wembley's policy could potentially be classed as indirect sex discrimination under the Equality Act 2010.
However, she said the venue must also balance disadvantage with safety, and not permitting children would "usually be considered to be reasonable" for safety reasons.
Ms Din, an associate at law firm Bindmans LLP, explained breastfeeding mothers were protected against discrimination under the Equality Act 2010, under which there were a number of "protected characteristics".
If the baby is under 26 weeks the mother would be protected in relation to the protected characteristic of "pregnancy and maternity".
If treated unfavourably after 26 weeks, the mother could still be protected against discrimination, but it would be in relation to the protected characteristic of "sex".
'Legitimate aim'
"Women are responsible for breastfeeding and tend generally to be primary care providers of young children," said Ms Din.
She said women with children tended to be put at a particular disadvantage where young children are not permitted on premises and in venues, whether it was because they are breastfeeding or not able to leave their young child aged under two behind.
"However, more often than not it is a health and safety issue when considering permitting young children on to premises, which would usually be considered to be reasonable in the circumstances of achieving a legitimate aim of ensuring the safety and wellbeing of those attending the stadium," she said.
"In these circumstances, the venue in question may have a reasonable justification for implementing what may be from the outset a discriminatory practice or rule."
Disability is also a protected characteristic under the Equality Act, and Wembley has numerous provisions for guests with disabilities but Ms Din said the stadium has no statutory duty to make reasonable adjustments to enable mothers of young children to attend.
She said Mrs Faccio may wish to request a full explanation as to why the stadium did not permit children under two years old and start open dialogue as to how it can be made more inclusive for mothers of young children.
Wembley Stadium said safety considerations when its policy was introduced included large crowds throughout the stadium, potential anti-social behaviour, and loud noise levels.
A spokesperson said: "The safety of everyone inside the stadium is of paramount importance, and this policy was introduced following advice from our safety experts, with the welfare of our visitors as the primary concern."
The BBC asked Wembley Stadium if it has any provisions in relation to the protected characteristic of pregnancy and maternity, but has not had a response yet.
