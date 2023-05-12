Old Market Square fountains unlikely to be repaired for summer
The fountains in Nottingham's Old Market Square are unlikely to be switched back on in time for summer, according to the leader of the city council.
The water feature was turned off in June 2022 after it was discovered water was leaking into an electrical control area below.
It was installed 16 years ago, as part of a £7m revamp of the square.
The council has committed to fixing it, but said it would be expensive.
The Labour-run authority said financial constraints meant a solution might take years to find.
Council leader David Mellen told the BBC: "It's in our manifesto to repair and relaunch the fountains but the reality is that the water and the electricity involved are far too close together.
"We don't want there to be a risky situation."
'Not just a repair job'
He added it could take most of the next four years, when the next local elections are likely to be held, to identify the resources needed.
"We haven't got those resources at the moment," he said.
He added he regarded the fountains, which regularly attract families during hot weather, as "iconic".
"I want to restore them but I don't want to do that based on foolish use of money that we haven't got," he said.
"Health and safety reports have said it's not just a repair job. It's more fundamental than that."