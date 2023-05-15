Notts County: Cost stops promotion celebration
Nottingham City Council has said it will not be putting on a celebratory event to mark Notts County's promotion.
The world's oldest football league club secured a return to League Two in a play-off final at Wembley on Saturday.
The council said it was "delighted" by the victory and has displayed a banner on the Council House.
However, it said it would not be organising an event for the club in Old Market Square because of increased pressures on its finances.
A spokesperson for the Labour-run authority said: "We have worked extremely hard to identify the required budget but unfortunately going ahead with an event will not be possible.
"We will light up and display a banner on the Council House in honour of Notts County's achievement."
The move has been criticised by the Conservative MP for Bassetlaw, Brendan Clarke-Smith.
In response to a BBC post on Twitter he offered to pay for the celebration himself.
The move has also been met with anger from football fans.
Some feel Notts County's promotion has not been met with the same response from the council as Nottingham Forest's promotion last year.
A celebratory event was held for the city's other football club when it was promoted into the Premier League.
Lindsey Fitch said on Facebook: "We have two great clubs either side of the river. Should be able to be in that balcony like Forest was."
Simon Foster said: "As a Forest fan, I don't see how it was possible for us then and not the Magpies. Sounds extremely unfair."