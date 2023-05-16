Detonate festival in Nottingham cancelled with a month to go
A music festival has been cancelled less than a month before it was due to take place, with the organisers blaming "spiralling" costs.
Detonate was due to be held at Colwick Park in Nottingham on 10 June, headlined by a DJ set from electronic duo Chase & Status.
Some people who have already booked hotels have complained on social media about the festival being cancelled.
The organisers said they were "gutted" to "postpone" the festival.
They have said it "will be back soon", despite also saying that that costs of putting on the festival have increased.
'Gone up massively'
A statement posted online said: "We're completely gutted, but a number of factors mean that it now feels impossible for us to put on the festival to the expected standard.
"Everything that's needed to put on a festival has gone up massively, and costs are continuing to spiral as we get closer to the event.
"We're unable to pass these costs on to ticket buyers in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis."
The organisers said refunds would be given to all those who had bought tickets.
"This isn't a decision we've taken lightly, and we know it's disappointing for the thousands of you that have tickets," the statement said.
The festival is held every year at Colwick Park.
In 2016 a Halloween Detonate event was shut down three hours ahead of the scheduled end time due to health and safety fears.
