Olympic medallist weightlifter Emily Campbell opens Bulwell Bus station
An Olympic weightlifter has officially opened her hometown's refurbished bus station.
Bulwell Bus Station, in Nottingham, has undergone a £900,000 revamp after being awarded a government grant.
The building closed on 16 January to allow the three-month project to take place.
Nottingham City Council said the refurbished bus station was now a much more welcoming - and more efficient - space.
Campbell, 29, who is originally from the town, won silver at the 2020 Olympics and gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
The council said the bus station now featured solar-powered lighting, better information displays and improved access for wheelchair users.
The work was paid for through the Transforming Cities Fund.
The council's portfolio holder for highways, transport and parks, Audra Wynter, said: "The new Bulwell bus station looks fantastic, and is a much more welcoming space for the public as well as being more efficient for buses.
"One of our big priorities is to help people choose more sustainable ways of making local journeys and having good public transport facilities is a huge part of that."
