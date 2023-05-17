Council U-turn on Notts County promotion celebration
- Published
Nottingham City Council has said it is now planning a celebration to mark Notts County's return to the Football League after initially saying it could not afford one.
The Magpies earned promotion to League Two with a win at Wembley in the play-off final on Saturday.
The council ruled out an Old Market Square event for fans, citing increased pressures on its finances.
However it has now said a celebration could take place later in the summer.
The council said it was involved in "positive and constructive" discussions with the world's oldest football club about an event, though no further details have been confirmed.
Many Pies fans said the club's achievement merited an event similar to that staged for Nottingham Forest when they were promoted to the Premier League in May 2022.
Council leader David Mellen said: "We're delighted with Notts County's promotion back into the English Football League (EFL) and understand fans' disappointment that we weren't able to put on a civic event this week.
"A pre-season event gives us more time to look again at funding options, including contributions from partners who are keen to support a city celebration of Notts' fantastic achievement.
"This will help towards the cost of full event management, security and safety."
He added: "We'd like to thank the club for being receptive to our ideas and look forward to providing them with the event they, their fans and players deserve."
Some fans remain unhappy however and took to social media to say the moment had passed.
Chris Gosling tweeted: "It'll feel like a hollow celebration when they are only doing it because they have been shamed into it."
Kieran Scott tweeted: "Pre season? Pointless, as a lot of the players may no longer be here. Just sack it off if it's not done soon."
The council has put up a Notts County banner on the Council House.
