Hundreds of brightly-coloured umbrellas appear above Newark marketplace
- Published
Hundreds of brightly-coloured brollies have been suspended in the air above Newark marketplace to raise awareness of neurological diversity.
The umbrellas have been installed by Newark Creates and they will remain in place until September.
The organisation worked with the ADHD Foundation on the project with the help of five local schools.
Organisers say the artwork has animated and brightened the area and helped cheer shoppers up.
Sarah Bullimore, cultural programme co-ordinator for Newark Creates said the artwork was part of a package of measures to celebrate neurodiversity including community workshops involving schoolchildren, the YMCA and youth theatre groups.
Tony Lloyd, chief executive of the ADHD Foundation, said: "Neurodiversity is something to celebrate because we recognise now over 30% of business owners, entrepreneurs and senior executives have ADHD or dyslexia, or both.
"40% of millionaires have dyslexia.
"We are really beginning to understand why people think differently and often we do not see how successful they are and the enormous contribution they make to our lives, our economy and our culture."
