Notts County: Council apology over promotion celebration row
- Published
Nottingham City Council leader David Mellen has apologised after a row over plans to hold a celebration to mark Notts County's promotion to League Two.
The Magpies regained their status as "world's oldest football league club" at Wembley on Saturday.
Mr Mellen said it "has not been the council's finest hour".
On Wednesday, the Labour-run authority said it was involved in "positive and constructive" discussions with the club, although no further details have been confirmed.
Many Pies fans said the club's achievement warranted an event similar to that staged for Nottingham Forest in the Old Market Square when they were promoted to the Premier League in 2022.
Following the latest news, a number of supporters said the moment for a celebration had passed.
Mr Mellen told BBC Radio Nottingham: "This has not been the council's finest hour and I want to apologise to Notts County fans who feel that we haven't recognised their remarkable team's achievement and we want to do that.
"We are in talks with the club, not just the club but the owners of the club, to see if we can arrange a pre-season event in July to give as many people their day in the Square.
"It's not the same as having done it on Sunday or Monday, but we do want to take this time while the season's closed to recognise the achievements of our team."
In March, the council approved a 4.99% tax rise as part of a "difficult budget" for the next financial year, adding it needed to bridge a £32m gap for 2023-24.
Mr Mellen said the authority's finances were "increasingly tight".
"It's not just about opening the balcony, this is a public event," he said.
"The Forest event last year cost in the region of £70,000… because it's about making sure people who come in in their thousands are safe in the Square.
"There is also a need to run the plans past a committee called SAGE - it's a partnership committee with the police, the fire service, emergency services - to make sure we've got those things in place. We hadn't got those things in place for Monday, which was the only day the club said they would be willing to do."
Mr Mellen accepted an event later in the year would not be "as good" but said it would "at least" mark the club's achievement.
"Lots of people have written to me to express their frustration and I'm sorry we didn't get it right on this occasion," he said.
"It's in no way undermining or not wanting to pay tribute to the team and their remarkable achievements this season."
