Faulty electric blanket started fire which killed woman, 89
A faulty electric blanket started a fire which killed an 88-year-old woman, an inquest has found.
Joan Holmes died from severe burns and smoke inhalation she suffered during the blaze at her home, in Chilwell near Nottingham, on 10 July 2022.
An inquest, held at Nottingham's Council House on Tuesday, was told the fire started accidently in her bedroom.
The coroner said Ms Holmes' death was "tragic" and urged people to check the condition of their electric blankets.
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to Ms Holmes' address, in Cator Lane, by her carer who dialled 999 after hearing a smoke alarm and finding her bedroom full of smoke.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Assistant coroner Nathaniel Hartley recorded a narrative verdict saying the retired secretary died as a result of injuries caused in a fire which was started by an electrical fault with the electric blanket on her bed.
He said: "Remains of an electric blanket were discovered during the fire investigation, and I am satisfied that the electrical failure of the blanket is what caused the fire to start.
He added: "I am urging anyone looking after their loved ones to pay attention to the electrical items in their home, especially if they've been used for a long time.
"We must prevent the same tragic accident happening to another family."
After the inquest, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service station manager Tom Clark said: "To attend this type of tragic incident is saddening for the entire fire service and the communities we serve."
He urged people to check their electric blankets for frayed fabric or wiring and replace them if there were signs of damage.
He said any blanket older than 10 years was likely to be unsafe.
