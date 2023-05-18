Nottinghamshire bird flu warning after gull deaths
Avian flu has been detected in gulls near a river in Nottinghamshire, officials have said.
Trading standards officers said tests had shown five birds, recovered near the River Idle in Newington, near Retford, were infected.
They said they were working on biosecurity measures to try to limit further spreading of the disease.
People have been urged not to touch any sick or dead birds they find in the area.
Nottinghamshire County Council said it recovered the infected black-headed gulls on 3 May.
Keep pets away
John Cottee, cabinet member for communities, said: "The risk of the disease transferring from birds to humans is considered to be very low.
"However, it is important that people do not touch any sick or dead birds.
"I would also urge people not to feed any swans and geese, particularly around the River Idle in Newington, as feeding encourages them to congregate and that increases the risk of the disease spreading.
"As well as issuing an appeal for the public not to touch or move dead birds, I am also asking dog owners to keep their pets away from them."
He said the county council was working with Bassetlaw District Council on steps to contain infections.
There have been a number of recent cases of avian flu across the country.
At the start of May dozens of birds died of suspected avian flu at a nature reserve in Etwall in Derbyshire.
