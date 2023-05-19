Nottingham's Splendour festival could be forced to relocate
- Published
Organisers of a music festival in Nottingham have been told they will need to bid to continue holding the event at the same location.
Splendour has taken place at Wollaton Park 13 times over the last 15 years with acts like Craig David, Kaiser Chiefs and UB40 performing.
The city council said the festival now fell into a category where commercial tender was needed.
DHP Family, which runs the event, said it would continue whatever happened.
Nottingham City Council, which owns the Wollaton Park venue, said Splendour had become an annual summer favourite for many in the city but its new commercial strategy meant that the operation of the festival had to be put out to formal tender.
A council spokesperson said: "The council will advertise a concession agreement for the rights to stage an annual two-day music festival at Wollaton Park from 2024 onwards.
"The new contract would protect Wollaton Park, while supporting the future operator to ensure a high-profile, all ages music festival can continue to be staged in the city."
DHP Family said it was confident it offered city residents value for money and would be able to continue doing so in the future.
"Whatever the outcome of this process, Nottingham's live music lovers can rest assured that DHP will continue to run Splendour festival, with or without a partnership with the council, whether that's at Wollaton Park or on another site," the firm said.