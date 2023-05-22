'Controlling bully' who beat and strangled ex-partner jailed
A "controlling and abusive bully" who beat, strangled and threatened to kill his ex-partner has been jailed.
Nottinghamshire Police said Wesley Cain attacked his victim on a number of occasions during a "six-month campaign of abuse and intimidation".
Cain, 33, from Nottingham, punched the victim in the head and strangled her until she was unconscious in an attack on 25 May 2022.
He was jailed for four years at Lincoln Crown Court on 17 May.
The force said Cain and his victim were in a car together when he assaulted her by grabbing her in a headlock in September.
The abuse continued when he sent messages to the woman threatening to kill her.
'Bravery'
While under arrest for the offences that month, Cain damaged a glass window at Nottingham's Queen's Medical Centre after reacting violently to police seizing a Kindle he was using to make further threats towards the victim, according to police.
He pleaded guilty to assault causing actual bodily harm, assault by strangulation, making threats to kill and criminal damage.
A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Police said: "This was an appalling and prolonged display of violence and intimidation from a controlling and abusive bully.
"I'd like to commend this victim for her bravery throughout the ordeal Cain subjected her to. He pleaded guilty to these offences at the last possible moment - subjecting her to an even longer period of anxiety.
"I hope it brings her some comfort that he is now behind bars for a considerable period of time."
Cain was also handed a restraining order that bans him from contacting the victim for 10 years.