Nottingham Forest fans rejoice as victory secures top flight status
- Published
In their first season of top flight football for more than two decades, Nottingham Forest have avoided relegation with a game to go.
Taiwo Awoniyi's 19th-minute goal in the nervy 1-0 win over Arsenal on Saturday blew the roof off the City Ground and there were even more joyous scenes at the final whistle.
Ultimately, it was Steve Cooper's side's home form that clinched their survival as it became Forest's fortress - gaining 30 points and losing just five times over 19 games.
Fans can look forward to enjoying the final game away at Crystal Palace with the pressure off, now a second season in the top division is guaranteed.
Here's what they had to say about Saturday's celebrations.
'It felt like Wembley all over again'
Saveena Johal, from Wollaton, said she had a feeling it was going to be a good day from the moment she walked in to the City Ground.
Despite some nervy moments, the primary school teacher described it as "the perfect day".
"What an absolutely amazing day," said Saveena. "The weather was incredible and as soon as I got into the ground there were Steve Cooper chants just before kick-off - you just had a feeling that it was going to be a great day and the atmosphere was going to be special.
"It helped that we had an early goal which helped the atmosphere because it made things a bit nervy - you're constantly hoping they won't equalise."
Ms Johal drew comparisons with the jubilant scenes that followed Forest's play-off win against Huddersfield a year ago.
She said: "It felt like Wembley all over again - we got the goal in the first half again, scarves were flying around, everyone was in such high spirits. We had the perfect day."
She added she was glad Forest stuck with Cooper, as other clubs in the relegation battle have struggled after gambling on replacing their managers.
"Steve Cooper has worked a miracle for us," she added. "He brought us up from the Championship and deserved the chance to keep us up in the Premier League.
"Now he'll get an even better go at it next season and an opportunity to build on this foundation."
'The future is bright, the future is Forest'
Bal Bansal, from West Bridgford, said he was confident at the start of the season that the Reds could stay up.
But he admits there were moments throughout when he doubted himself.
"There was so much riding on [yesterday's game]," he said. "Our away form has been so poor, I don't think my heart could have taken going into the final day with it all to play for.
"We sang, we shouted, got behind the team - and our quality shone through."
The IT worker praised the owner, manager, his backroom staff and fellow supporters for helping the team achieve safety.
He added: "Yesterday was just wow. It just meant so much to stay in the Premier League and now we have some stability too. The future is bright; the future is Forest."
'It's the Steve Cooper effect'
Season ticket holder Ben Neil has been a big Forest fan for more than 30 years and celebrated securing survival on his birthday.
"The atmosphere was fantastic and nervy in periods, but Arsenal didn't trouble us that much. As the game went on it just seemed like it was going to be our day," said the children's book author and illustrator.
"The atmosphere at the City Ground last year was great and this year it's been even better. Everyone has come together and it's just gone up another notch again, which has contributed to us getting 30 of our 37 points at home."
Ben, who had two below-knee amputations in quick succession after suffering years of health problems, is well-known by fans who watched him walk to his seat on his prosthetics in the 2018/19 season.
He added: "It's the Steve Cooper effect - he's galvanized this team and squad. It's got us to the point where we can go into the last game of the season and enjoy it.
"It's fantastic that it's all wrapped up, now we can concentrate and look forward to next year."
'I loved every minute'
Ben Dore, a care worker and YouTuber, from Netherfield, has been following Forest since 1993 - the year his side finished bottom of the inaugural season of the Premier League.
He says the atmosphere in the Arsenal game was "one of the best in years".
"The fans were just singing non-stop," said Ben. "I think that's what kept us going.
"I'm so happy we've managed to stay up. I loved every minute of the Arsenal game, although to say the last five minutes were a bit tense would be a bit of an understatement.
"I thought we'd finish 14th in the league - and we still can, but all that matters now is that we're staying up. I can finally chill and relax."
'I didn't watch much of the last 20 minutes'
Season ticket holder Sarah Thompson has been going to Forest games for decades.
"It was tense, it was stressful, but it was amazing," she said. "I actually think it was on a par - if not more important - than Wembley last season.
"The fact we did it at home without relying on anyone else was special. Saying that, I didn't watch much of the last 20 minutes."
The owner of the Gallery 119 coffee shop, from Sutton Bonington, said the atmosphere on Saturday evening was the best she had ever experienced.
"The atmosphere was the loudest I've ever known it and I've been a season ticket holder for the best part of 30 years," she said.
"Steve Cooper deserves so much credit. There was so much noise externally about making a change in management part way through the season, but the owner didn't, he stuck with him.
"He was so right, because he's the best man for us. He gets the club, the city, the history - everything about Forest. He's the perfect man for the job."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.