Vicky McClure drama school celebrates 40 years
A BAFTA award-winning drama school known for developing actors including Vicky McClure has celebrated 40 years.
The Television Workshop hosted a private film festival and party to mark the landmark anniversary in Nottingham on Sunday.
Famous past students attended the event including the Line of Duty star and the star of The Last of Us Bella Ramsey, from Leicestershire.
The charity also kicked off the careers of Samantha Morton and Jack O'Connell.
The workshop was set up in 1983 by Central TV as a local talent bed for its children's shows.
When the studios closed it survived by becoming a charity in 2012 and charging a minimal fee.
The workshop, which later expanded to Salford, in Manchester, offers drama training to young people between the ages of seven and 21.
'So proud'
The red carpet event at the weekend was also attended by industry experts and current and past members.
Ms McClure, who has been named as a new patron of the charity, said the workshop was about "creating opportunity for everyone".
"I'm so proud to be a part of it. I always have been," she said.
"This is so special, because it's local and because I've been involved with the workshop for 10 years.
"I have used the workshop since for casting for Without Sin and lots of other things that have come up.
"I've always hoped it would keep going and be as strong as ever and it still is."
The workshop's executive artistic director Alison Rashley added: "You have to remember that when they come to us, they are the same as every other kid that comes to us.
"And if I sit down after a long evening after a long day at work, invariably one of our alumni will pop up on the screen and it just makes you incredibly proud.
"It just shows you how important this place is because we've kept doing it for 40 years."