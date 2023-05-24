A46 Newark bypass: Farndon Cricket Club gets cash from community fund
A new fund to help communities affected by plans for a road scheme has awarded its first grant.
Farndon Cricket Club, near Newark, Nottinghamshire, has been given £6,800 to buy covers for its pitch.
The club stands near a stretch of the A46, which National Highways intends to upgrade to create a continuous dual carriageway from Lincoln to Warwick.
The club said the new equipment would allow it to play more matches and hold events, even in poor weather.
Officials are now urging other groups to apply for cash and other support from the social value fund.
National Highways said the road project, which could cost up to £500m, would ease congestion on the outskirts of Newark, as well providing a new part of key regional transport infrastructure.
'A huge difference'
It said its fund was part of a wider commitment to "give back" to the area by providing money to local groups as well as volunteer time and career-related activities in schools and colleges.
Phil Boffey, senior project manager for the scheme, said: "Our community fund has been set up to deliver benefits for local people, the environment and the economy.
"We congratulate Farndon Cricket Club on being the first successful applicant under this initiative."
Club chairman Mark Everington said the grant would make "a huge difference" to the club.
"It will enable us to provide more opportunities to play cricket, which, in turn, will benefit the local community as a whole," he said.
"Without this funding we wouldn't have been able to afford the new equipment we are currently purchasing."
A drop-in session for other potential applicants is to be held from 11:00 BST on Thursday 1 June at the Bean Block Café, St Marks Place, Newark.
