First-time entrants win award at Chelsea Flower Show
- Published
A couple who began gardening as a hobby have won an award for their first garden at the Chelsea Flower Show.
Joe and Laura Carey only started gardening professionally in 2020 after Laura lost her job in marketing, and Joe gave up his as a teacher.
The couple, who met at Nottingham Trent University and now live in Norfolk, were given a gold medal for their garden.
They also won the All About Plants Garden category.
'A real whirlwind'
The garden design was inspired and funded by Talitha Arts, a charity that uses therapeutic arts to bring about transformation in the lives of those who have suffered trauma.
"We weren't expecting to do quite so well," said Joe.
"Everyone says just getting to Chelsea is good enough and that's a great achievement.
"We feel so blessed to be so far ahead in our career, and at such an early stage, so it has just been a real whirlwind."
Laura was studying Decorative Arts and Joe Design and Technology Education when they met.
They dated for four or five months, before Joe split up with Laura.
"I did the typical bloke thing and got cold feet," said Joe, who is now 34.
However, they met a few years later at a friend's wedding, got engaged a year later, then got married themselves a year after that, in 2013.
They realised they loved gardening after designing and building their own.
"We decided to dip our toe in the water and start designing for friends and family," said Joe.
"Then in lockdown Laura lost her job in marketing quite suddenly, and we saw that as an opportunity."
Their Chelsea Flower Show garden is described as "a celebration of the creative arts and their therapeutic power to restore the lives of those who have suffered trauma".
After the show it will be relocated permanently at St Margaret's House community centre in Bethnal Green, London.