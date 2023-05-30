Vicky McClure's choir set for homecoming show in Nottingham
Line of Duty actress Vicky McClure's dementia choir is set to perform at a hometown concert in Nottingham.
The Our Dementia Choir was founded in the city by McClure five years ago after she witnessed the battles her own grandmother faced with dementia.
It now features more than 25 members who have performed across the UK.
The group will take to the stage alongside X Factor star Sam Bailey, from Leicester, at the Binks Yard venue on Friday night.
The choir was originally created as part of a BBC documentary in 2018, which saw McClure - who is from the city - explore music's ability to combat the effects of dementia.
Since the documentary was aired, the choir has performed to an audience of 24,000 people at Nottingham's Splendour Festival, entertained crowds at the city's Theatre Royal and made numerous television appearances.
Ben Hicklin, head of events at the venue, said: "It's such an honour to welcome Our Dementia Choir to the Binks Yard stage.
"Since they first hit our TV screens back in 2018, the choir has certainly captured the hearts of the nation. They are a shining example of the power of music and how it can be used to transform lives."
The venue said it planned to make a charitable donation to the charity so it can continue supporting people with the illness across the UK.
