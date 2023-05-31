Rushcliffe Country Park to get £45k path repairs
Paths at a country park are to be repaired as part of a £45,000 project.
The work, at Rushcliffe Country Park, in Ruddington, Nottinghamshire, will take place before the summer holidays.
Rushcliffe Borough Council said the repairs were due to start on 5 June and would take around three weeks.
It said the project would focus on the main route from the car park to the skatepark and children's playground but would include patch repairs and pothole filling elsewhere.
'Jewel in the crown'
The council said the park received hundreds of thousands of visitors each year, resulting in wear and tear on its footpaths.
It apologised for any inconvenience to visitors during the works, due to temporary closures and diversions on some paths.
However, it said the Parkrun and Junior Parkrun events would be unaffected.
The repairs follow a survey of visitors to the park, which was carried out in 2022 and identified a number of other improvements including a "no-mow" policy, a cafe and more seating.
The council's cabinet portfolio holder for transformation, leisure and wellbeing, Jonathan Wheeler, said: "Rushcliffe Country Park is the jewel in the crown of parks in Rushcliffe.
"This continued investment on the path repairs demonstrates our commitment to listening to our residents and providing high-quality green spaces to promote health, wellbeing and recreational opportunities."
