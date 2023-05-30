Sunglasses fire: More photos of Nuthall van blaze released
- Published
A fire service has released more pictures and details of a blaze that prompted a warning against leaving glass objects in direct sunlight.
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the van fire in Ayscough Avenue, Nuthall, on Saturday.
An investigation determined prescription sunglasses left in direct sunlight on the dashboard of the Fiat vehicle was the most likely cause.
Photos have shown the extent of the damage caused.
Much of the dashboard had melted and a hole was pierced through the vehicle's windscreen.
A fire engine from Stockhill Fire Station was called to extinguish the flames.
Station manager Chris Navin said: "With the sunny days approaching we ask people to be careful about not placing glass objects in direct sunlight as the consequences can be devastating.
"We have seen fires in the past where sunlight has refracted off objects like magnifying mirrors, containers of water and fish tanks.
"These objects should be kept out of direct sunlight, and please also make sure that you have a working smoke alarm on every level of your home."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.