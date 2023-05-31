Investigation into fire at disused former Newark school
Police are investigating the cause of a fire that damaged a disused former school building in Newark.
Firefighters were called to the old Lilley and Stone School on London Road at about 17:15 BST on Tuesday.
Police said they were working to establish if any "foul play" was involved.
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue service has asked people to stay away from the site while it helps with the investigation.
Anyone with information has been asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police.
