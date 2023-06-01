Alex Belfield: Ex-BBC presenter jailed for stalking in court again
A former BBC radio presenter jailed for stalking four people, including broadcaster Jeremy Vine, has appeared in court again.
Alex Belfield was sentenced to five and a half years in prison last year after harassing his victims online.
On Thursday, he was made the subject of a stalking protection order, barring him from contacting a man he had sent a tweet to and his wife.
It also prevents him attempting to contact Greg Scott or his wife Karen.
Belfield, 43, originally from Mapperley in Nottingham, was charged with stalking eight different people, who were mostly current or former BBC staff.
He was convicted of stalking BBC Radio Northampton presenter Bernard Spedding, who is known as Bernie Keith, and videographer Ben Hewis.
In relation to Vine and theatre blogger Philip Dehany, Belfield was found guilty of two lesser offences of "simple" stalking, which does not require serious alarm or distress to be proved.
Belfield was found not guilty of stalking Rozina Breen, Liz Green, Helen Thomas and Stephanie Hirst.
Neither Mr or Ms Scott were involved in the trial, in which Vine labelled Belfield "the Jimmy Savile of trolling" as the court heard he repeatedly posted or sent abusive messages, videos and emails.
It is not clear how Belfield first came into contact with the couple.
The order also stops Belfield publishing or attempting to publish any material relating to them.
Addressing Nottingham Magistrates' Court via video link, Belfield said: "I have never met, gone near or ever contacted Karen Scott or done anything other than replying to Greg Scott. I just want to make that clear."
District judge Sunil Khanna said he was satisfied there was a need for the order to protect from stalking - and warned Belfield he could face further jail time if he breached it.
He also made an order requiring Belfield to pay costs after barrister Christopher Pembridge said the case, which has been ongoing for three years, had cost police £20,000.
Mr Pembridge said it would be "unjust" for Belfield to pay the full costs, but asked the judge to consider an appropriate amount.
David Aubrey KC, representing Belfield, said his client should not shoulder substantial costs as his ability to work following his release from prison would be limited.
"[Belfield] is in prison and on the question of his earning capacity when he comes out of prison, there could be restrictions on what work he could do," he said.
"It is very much up in the air and will depend on what happens upon his release eventually."
Belfield was ordered to pay £403.
