Nottinghamshire student creates uniform for county's high sheriff
- Published
A student has spoken of her excitement at creating a ceremonial uniform for the high sheriff of Nottinghamshire.
Ilektra-Maria Charalampopoulou, 26, a costume design student at Nottingham Trent University (NTU) said she had based her design on a traditional, elegant outerwear coat.
She said she had been excited by the idea of producing an outfit for an "important public figure".
It will be worn by Prof Veronica Pickering, the current high sheriff.
The role of the high sheriff is one of the oldest secular offices in Britain and dates from Saxon times.
Today it exists to support justice, law enforcement agencies and the voluntary sector.
Ms Charalampopoulou said she had largely sewn the uniform by hand and had chosen the lead colour - a rich, dark green - because it was synonymous with Nottinghamshire.
The student - who is originally from Athens in Greece - said she had fallen in love with costume design at the age of four when she had asked her grandmother to teach her how to sew her own dress.
'Terrific feedback'
"When I saw that one of the options for the industry project on my course was designing a garment for the high sheriff of Nottinghamshire, I really wanted to be involved," she said.
"The idea of designing and producing an outfit that would be worn by an important public figure was really exciting to me."
Prof Pickering, the county's first black female high sheriff, said her project brief had specified a ceremonial robe that would both reflect her African heritage and also her love for Nottinghamshire.
The lining of the fabric is inspired by a traditional African wax pattern, in a bright yellow colour, featuring birds.
She said: "The different stylistic elements of the gown have been real conversation openers when I have been at events and the feedback it has received is terrific.
"I am looking forward to wearing the uniform at all of my upcoming events over the next year."
Ms Charalampopoulou, who is studying BA (Hons) costume design and construction in the Nottingham School of Art and Design, said she hoped to have a career in making costumes for film and TV.
Sharon Bainbridge, senior lecturer on BA (Hons) costume design and making, said: "The final costume that Ilektra has created is fantastic."
