Paedophile jailed for murdering woman with screwdrivers
- Published
A convicted paedophile who murdered a mother by repeatedly stabbing her with screwdrivers has been jailed for life.
Mckyla Taylor, 27, was found at a flat in Lowtown Street, Worksop, Nottinghamshire, on 16 August 2022.
David Jackson, 67, inflicted 199 wounds on Ms Taylor, who he knew, and then left her body under a duvet, Nottinghamshire Police said.
At Nottingham Crown Court, Jackson, who admitted murder, was sentenced to a minimum of 17 years behind bars.
Jackson had a series of convictions for sexual abuse and exploitation of children, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.
It added Jackson had been exploiting the "vulnerable" Ms Taylor for some time, including punching her to the head in the street when she was heavily pregnant.
The pair had met up during the day on 15 August.
Jackson, the CPS said, had been taking crack cocaine when the two went back to his flat to pick up some money because he wanted to find more drugs.
Police went to Lowtown Street after concerns were raised by Ms Taylor's friends and family.
Officers found Ms Taylor's body on the floor under a duvet, with weights and bicycles placed on top.
Jackson returned to the scene a few hours later, asking if he could get a jumper from his flat.
He then told an officer that he had killed someone upstairs, police said.
Ms Taylor's mother, Emma Sentence, 45, paid tribute to her daughter.
She said: "Mckyla wasn't just my daughter, she was my best friend. She was always there for me and stood by me.
"Mckyla had a smile that would light up the room and a contagious laugh. She was just a fun-loving girl."
Det Ch Insp Clare Dean said: "Mckyla was a young woman who was loved and adored by her family and many friends.
"Her life was taken away from her in the most brutal fashion by David Jackson, who has shown very little remorse and would not give any account in interview."
Ms Taylor's brother, Callum, 26, will now be looking after her one-year-old daughter in the same house that Ms Taylor grew up in.
"Mckyla had always wanted to be a mum and was so thrilled when she found out she was pregnant. I just want to do my best to bring up her daughter and give her a normal, loving life," the 26-year-old said.
"It is like a part of Mckyla is coming home."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.