Stapleford: Calls for safety improvements after second street crash
- Published
Residents are launching a petition to call for extra traffic calming measures after a car ploughed into a garden wall.
A driver crashed their vehicle in Moorbridge Lane, Stapleford, at 07:10 BST on Monday.
In February last year another driver crashed into the garden of a different property on the same street.
Nottinghamshire County Council, which manages the road, said drivers needed to take more care.
"We do have interactive speed signs in place on Moorbridge Lane but as with all speed limits, we rely on road users to drive appropriately and respectfully within the limit," a statement said.
People living in Moorbridge Lane said drivers using the route as a cut-through have led to it becoming increasingly busy, with lorries accessing a nearby industrial estate also affecting them.
Though the driver in Tuesday's crash escaped unscathed, residents have started a petition to ask the county council for extra safety measures to keep residents out of danger.
Alan Freeman said current efforts to stop people speeding were inadequate.
"There's a speed indicator halfway down the road that tells you what speeds you're going - what [purpose] does that serve?" he said.
"I've seen young people using that as a speed trap to see what speed they can get to when they reach it."
Richard MacRae, who represents Stapleford North on Broxtowe Borough Council, said problematic driving was a recurring issue in the area.
"You can see when people come over the bridge, people speed over," he said.
"There's no need to do it, so people just need to slow down, but if they're not going to do that, this is where some measures need putting in place."
In a statement the county council said the petition "will be considered" and discussed at a meeting.
