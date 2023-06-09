Public to view plans to reduce A52 junction congestion
Plans aimed at reducing congestion on a Nottingham road are to be discussed at public information events.
National Highways has been working on a scheme to reduce delays, increase capacity and improve pedestrian and cyclist routes on the A52.
The scheme involves work on eight junctions on the road's east-west route, six of which are now complete.
The agency said it had plans to tackle the "severe congestion" at the final two junctions.
The organisation said people would be able to get an overview of the work and find out more about the plans for the two remaining junctions - Wheatcroft and Nottingham Knight - where work is due to start in September 2024.
'Significant improvements'
National Highways senior project manager Nick Medlicott said: "The A52 is an important east-west link across the East Midlands.
"The Nottingham Knight and Wheatcroft junctions suffer from severe congestion at peak travel times, leading to long queues on all approaches.
"Congestion is expected to increase as traffic levels grow unless significant improvements are made."
He said the work planned at the junctions would involve widening all of the approaches to provide additional lanes, increasing the size of the existing roundabouts to allow better movement of traffic, introducing signals to manage traffic and allow pedestrian crossing, and building additional link roads.
"We look forward to welcoming people to our exhibitions where the project team will be able to explain things in greater detail and answer any questions," he said.
The two information events are due to take place in the car park at Wheatcroft Garden Centre on 13 June, between 13:00 and 17:00 BST, and 14 June from 10:00 to 17:00.
Work has previously been carried out at the Cropwell Road and Nottingham Road junctions in 2017 and the Stragglethorpe Road and Bingham Road junctions in 2022, as well as the Silverdale Roundabout.
In the past few weeks, work has been completed on the roundabout at Gamston.
