Four tonne gate lifted into place on River Trent fish pass
- Published
A 6.5ft-high (2m) gate, which weighs over four tonnes, has been lifted into place at what is due to be the largest fish pass in England.
The Holme Sluices site, at Colwick Country Park, Nottinghamshire, is being developed by the Environment Agency as part of an £8.5m project.
The gate was constructed off site and lifted into place in the fish pass in one piece, using a 40-tonne crane.
The agency plans to remove all barriers to fish migration along the river.
Once the fish pass is in operation, the radial gate system will be fully automated, constantly monitoring the water levels and flow rates, the agency added.
All of the works are expected to be completed in September 2023.
The agency believes the fish pass will open up the River Trent and its tributaries for migratory fish including salmon and trout, as well as eels.
The completed fish pass will be 646ft (200m) long, 19.6ft (6m) deep and 21ft (6.5m) wide and is the first scheme in the agency's Trent Gateway Partnership.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.