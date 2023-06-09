Body of French bulldog dumped in Nottingham park
- Published
The body of a French bulldog was wrapped in a bed cover and left in a Nottingham park, the RSPCA said.
The charity said the animal was discovered by a footpath near the café in Colwick Woods nature reserve on Monday 29 May.
A shallow hole had been dug and the dog was placed inside but not deeply enough to cover its body.
Officers have appealed for information to help them find out who owned the dog and what caused its death.
'Italian database'
RSPCA inspector Keith Ellis said the bed cover was dark blue, had pink and light blue flowers on it and was inside a grey and white laundry bag.
He said: "While there were no obvious signs of injuries or cause of death of this poor dog I am keen to find out how her body came to be left at this location.
"She was microchipped but her chip was registered to an Italian database and we have been unable to to gain any further information at this stage."
Anyone with information has been urged to call the RSPCA.
