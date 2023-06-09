Notts County: Football fan who invaded pitch to win bet is banned
A football supporter who ran on to the pitch to win a £25 bet has been banned from attending matches for three years.
Nottinghamshire Police said the incident happened during the game between Notts County and Halifax Town at Meadow Lane on 28 January.
Jake Pavier entered the pitch in the 86th minute before being detained by stewards and handed over to the police.
The 28-year-old was sentenced at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
Police said the Magpies fan jumped over barriers in the Derek Pavis stand, ran across the pitch, and jumped over the barriers into the Jimmy Sirrel away end.
Pavier, of Wolds Drive, Keyworth, pleaded guilty to going onto the playing area, contrary to the Football (Offences) Act 1991.
'Safety risk'
The banning order means that for three years Pavier can not enter a premises for the purpose of attending football matches in the UK.
If he does, he could face up to six months in prison, a fine, or both.
The court also ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £55 victim surcharge.
Insp Craig Berry, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: "His behaviour posed a risk to the safety of fans, stewards and police who were in the vicinity.
"The field of play is a player's place of work.
"The players and staff should feel confident that they are protected and safe to fulfil their roles, without feeling fearful of being attacked."
