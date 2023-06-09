Broad Marsh: Council plans to allow 'pop-up' traders in nearby streets
- Published
Plans to try to revitalise the area around Nottingham's partially-demolished Broad Marsh shopping centre have been unveiled.
Nottingham City Council wants to allow pop-up businesses to open in surrounding streets by lifting current restrictions on trading.
Officials said the move could open up the area for food and drink outlets, and provide a new space for events.
The council said work on the scheme could start later this year.
Streets including Sussex Street, near the new Nottingham College building, Collin Street opposite the new Central Library and Lister Gate have been lined up for the proposal.
The council said a million people passed though the area, near to the railway station and tram network, each year and it wanted to give them a reason to stay longer rather than just walk through.
City councillors approved lifting of the trading restrictions on Friday.
A public consultation on their decision will held with the de-restriction potentially being implemented in December.
Council leader David Mellen said: "We believe there is a very exciting opportunity to use parts of the site in the short and medium term for a variety of activities, as part of the first phase of the ongoing transformation of the area.
"We'd like to hear people's views on this and hope that if there is general agreement, we can move this forward before the end of the year."
A wider plan to regenerate the area - the Green Heart - remains on hold due to a lack of funding.
The city council missed out on £20m of government Levelling Up cash, in January, which is said would have progressed the scheme.
Mr Mellen said it would be "some years" before the council's full vision for the area was realised.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.