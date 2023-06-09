Murder arrests after Nottingham man, 74, is stabbed multiple times
- Published
A murder inquiry has been launched after a man was found dead with stab wounds in Nottingham.
Police said they found the man, 74, while searching a property in Gladstone Street, Forest Fields, just before 20:00 BST on Wednesday.
Officers said they were called after concerns were raised about the man's welfare.
A 58-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder.
A 53-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Detectives said the deceased's family had been informed and was being supported by specially-trained officers.
All three remain in custody as investigations continue, police said.
Det Ch Insp Clare Dean said: "We are still at the early stages of our investigation, but it is now clear that this man died as a result of multiple stab wounds.
"Three people are now in custody as a team of detectives work to understand what happened to him and who was responsible for his death.
"We believe this man may have been dead for some time before his body was found, and would like to speak to anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in this area towards the end of May."
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.