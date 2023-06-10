Nottingham stab death man was kind and gentle, say family
The family of a man who was stabbed to death have said he was "kind and gentle" and loved by them all.
Barry Spooner's body was found by police at his flat in Gladstone Street, Nottingham, on Wednesday after concerns were raised about his welfare.
Detectives said the 74-year-old had been stabbed "multiple times" and have launched a murder inquiry.
A 58-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of his murder.
In a statement Mr Spooner's relatives said he was born and raised in Nottingham and had spent time living in Germany while serving with the Royal Signals regiment.
They said: "Barry was a kind and gentle man loved by all in our family. He was a great brother and a dear uncle who was taken away far too early. He will be sadly missed by all.
"He was a devoted family man who would help anyone in need. It is sad for us that no farewell words were spoken and that we had no time to say goodbye to him."
Det Ch Insp Clare Dean said: "It is clear that Barry died a very violent death and we are doing everything we can to find out what happened and who is responsible for this crime.
"We believe he may have been dead for some time before his body was found, and would like to speak to anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in this area towards the end of May."
Police said the two suspects remained in custody as their investigation continued.
A 53-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and is also being held in custody.
