Uber driver jailed for raping passenger he picked up from hotel
- Published
An Uber driver has been jailed for raping a woman on her journey home after picking her up from a hotel.
Mustak Ahmad Abdulhai Mulla collected the 20-year-old from Coventry to take her home to Nottingham on 5 June 2021, Nottinghamshire Police said.
The force said Mulla, 47, stopped on a side road, near Clifton, and raped her on the back seat before taking her home.
He was jailed for seven years and four months on Friday.
The force said the attack was reported to police and Mulla, of Wright Street, Coventry, was arrested two days later.
Mulla was found guilty of rape following a trial in March.
'Appalled'
Det Con Gemma Rimmer, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "I'd like to commend the victim for her bravery in coming forward and for trusting us to investigate her report.
"She played a vital part in Mulla's conviction, and we hope this result brings her some closure.
"I also hope our work in this case reassures other victims that they can feel confident about coming forward and that Nottinghamshire Police treats rape and sexual assault extremely seriously."
An Uber spokesperson said: "We are appalled by this case and have a zero-tolerance policy on any such behaviour.
"As soon as we were made aware, we immediately removed the driver permanently from our platform.
"We encourage every rider to speak up and report any wrongdoing to the police, who we work closely with."
During sentencing, Mulla was also ordered to sign the sex offenders register for life.
