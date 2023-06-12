Newark: Police appeal after motorcyclist, 21, dies in crash
- Published
Police are appealing for information after a 21-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash in Nottinghamshire.
Emergency services were called to Norwell Lane, Cromwell, Newark, at about 18:40 BST on Saturday.
Despite help from both the public and paramedics, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. There are no reports of other people being injured.
Officers said they wanted witnesses to come forward so they can better understand what happened.
Collision investigator Georgina Luke, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "I want to appeal to the public to come forward if they were in the area on Saturday evening or have any information about what happened.
"I also want to thank the members of the public who provided assistance to the motorcyclist and to those who have already come forward with information."
