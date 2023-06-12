Nottingham tram services disrupted due to 'major issue'
- Published
Tram services in Nottingham could be badly disrupted for up to 48 hours due to problems on part of the line.
Nottingham Express Transit confirmed just after 17:00 BST on Monday there was no service between Wilkinson Street and Hucknall, due to a "major issue".
No official reason has been given but pictures from the scene appeared to show a fallen cable pylon.
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue service said the suspension was "likely to be the case for 48 hours".
NET tweeted: "We have no service between Wilkinson Street and Hucknall. Clifton and Phoenix Park trams are still running but may have extended wait times.
"NCT Yellow line buses are accepting our tickets and passes. We will update you further as the situation changes."
Further information on its website identified the issue as being in the Bulwell area.
The fire service tweeted: "We have multiple fire engines at an incident that's affected the route between Wilkinson Street and Hucknall.
"No trams are running between these stops, and it is likely to be the case for 48 hours."
There are currently no reports of any injuries.
