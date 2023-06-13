Nottingham: Two students among dead, university confirms
Two of the people killed in attacks in Nottingham were students, the University of Nottingham has confirmed.
A spokesman said the university was "shocked and devastated by the news and our thoughts are with those affected".
Police say they were keeping an "open mind" after the "horrific and tragic" attacks in the city.
Two were found dead by police in Ilkeston Road just after 04:00 BST, with a third discovered later in Magdala Road.
Officers were then called to Milton Street where a van had attempted to run over three people, leaving one in a critical condition.
A man was later found dead in Magdala Road and a 31-year-old man was held on suspicion of murder.
Nottinghamshire Police said officers were working with counter-terrorism policing colleagues to investigate the circumstances.
The force added it was not looking for anyone else in connection with the attacks.
Multiple cordons are in place around the city centre, with Ilkeston Road, Magdala Road, Milton Street and Maple Street remaining shut.
Armed officers also carried out a raid at a property in Ilkeston Road shortly before 13:00.
Two women were seen being taken away from a commercial property on the road in a police van.
Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: "This is a tragic series of events which has led to the lives of three innocent people being taken and left another member of the public in a critical condition in hospital.
"My thoughts are with all the families affected by this shocking incident, and we will be working extremely hard to understand exactly what has happened.
"We are at the early stages of the investigation and need to determine the motives behind these attacks and will keep the public updated as soon as we are able to say more.
"We are keeping an open mind as we investigate the circumstances surrounding these incidents and are working alongside counter-terrorism policing to establish the facts - as we would normally do in these types of circumstances.
"We do have a man in custody who has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Currently, we do not believe there is anyone else involved in this incident."
Warning: People may find some of the details in the story upsetting
People who witnessed the attacks have been telling the BBC about what they saw.
One said he saw a young man and young woman being stabbed in Ilkeston Road, close to the junction with Bright Street, at about 04:00.
The man, who asked to remain anonymous, said he heard "awful, blood-curdling screams" and saw a man dressed in black, with a hood and rucksack, "grappling with some people".
"It was a girl, and a man or boy she was with - they looked quite young," he said.
"She was screaming 'help!' I just wish I'd shouted something out of the window to unnerve the assailant.
"I saw him stab the lad first and then the woman. It was repeated stabbing - four or five times. The lad collapsed in the middle of the road.
"The girl stumbled towards a house and didn't move. The next minute she had disappeared down the side of a house, and that's where they found her."
Some victims injured in the van attack were waiting at a bus stop, the leader of Nottingham City Council told the BBC.
David Mellen said he believed the police were taking the time to contact victims' families before releasing any details, so he could not say any more at the moment.
Speaking on BBC Radio Nottingham about those injured, he said their "only crime was to be waiting at a bus stop early in the morning".
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said earlier he was being kept updated on developments.
"My thoughts are with those injured, and the family and loved ones of those who have lost their lives," he said.
Home Secretary Suella Braverman said she was "shocked and saddened" by the deaths, adding she had spoken to Nottinghamshire Police's chief constable and was "receiving regular updates".
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer sent his "thoughts to all those affected and to the emergency services who are responding".
French president Emmanuel Macron also expressed sympathy for the victims on Twitter.
Witnesses in Bentinck Road described the suspect struggling as officers dragged him out of a white van.
Student Demi Ojolow, who lives in the road, said: "I just saw the police shouting at him to get out of the car and get on the floor.
"And they dragged him out of the car and he just fell on the floor. They dragged him away and that was about it."
Nottingham Trent University has contacted its students to reassure them.
It said its sites "remain open and fully staffed" for anyone who needs support, and urged any residents affected "to speak to our team about any concerns, and to be with friends in a safe space".
The University of Nottingham's graduation ball, due to take place this evening, has been cancelled.
In a statement, the university's student union said it was "devastated and shocked" by the attacks.
"We stand in solidarity with all our students and the wider city, and our thoughts are with the families and friends of those harmed, alongside those directly and indirectly affected by the unfolding of these terrible events," it said.
Meanwhile, a vigil is due to be held at St Peter's Church in the city centre from 17:00.
