Nottingham attacks: City centre vigil to honour victims
- Published
A city centre vigil is due to take place to honour the victims of a series of attacks in Nottingham, as police continue to question the suspect.
Families of the two students who died on Tuesday were joined by thousands at a University of Nottingham campus vigil on Wednesday.
Barnaby Webber and Grace O'Malley-Kumar, both 19, were fatally stabbed as well as 65-year-old Ian Coates.
A vigil will be held in Nottingham's Old Market Square from 17:30 BST.
A 31-year-old man remains in custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder shortly after the attacks, which saw three other people injured - one critically - when they were hit by a van.
Thursday's vigil will see a minute's silence observed at 18:00 from the steps of the Council House, Nottingham City Council said.
Leader David Mellen said the vigil would provide a chance "to show the world Nottingham takes a stand against violence".
"Our city remains in shock after the tragic death of three people," he said.
"We know the impact of these awful events will be felt not only by the victims' families and friends but by the wider Nottingham community and so it is important that we take time to join together to share our grief and to remember the people we have lost.
"The vigil will be a chance for people to come together to mourn and to show the world how Nottingham takes a stand against violence."
The attacks started with the fatal stabbing of history student Mr Webber and medicine student Ms O'Malley-Kumar in Ilkeston Road shortly before 04:04.
The force believes the suspect then attacked 65-year-old Mr Coates - who was found dead from knife injuries in Magdala Road - and stole his van, which was then used to hit pedestrians in Milton Street, leaving one critically injured.
The university campus vigil on Wednesday saw the fathers of Mr Webber and Ms O'Malley-Kumar give speeches paying tribute to their children.
Sanjoy Kumar thanked everyone for coming and said: "The love that we have out here, I just wish we had it everywhere. So, look after each other is the big thing."
