Man arrested after Nottinghamshire town centre 'disturbance'
A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault after a "disturbance" in Bingham town centre.
Police were called to Market Place at about 15:00 BST on Thursday, with a "commercial premises" evacuated and a cordon put in place across the square.
The arrested man, who is in his 40s, was detained shortly afterwards at Main Street in Stathern, Leicestershire.
Nottinghamshire Police said it was "an isolated incident with no ongoing risk to the public".
