In pictures: City unites in grief at Nottingham attacks vigil
- Published
Nottingham came together at a poignant city centre vigil to pay tribute to those killed and injured in a series of attacks earlier this week.
Grace O'Malley-Kumar, Barnaby Webber, both 19, and 65-year-old Ian Coates were fatally stabbed in the city in the early hours of Tuesday.
Their families were joined by civic and faith leaders outside the city's Council House on Thursday evening, as a large crowd gathered to remember them.
The crowd in Old Market Square joined a minute's silence to pay their respects in the wake of the tragedy.
The vigil was organised by Nottingham City Council to allow people to reflect on the tragic events and come to terms with what had happened.
James Coates and his two brothers sported the shirt of their father's beloved Nottingham Forest - each of which had "R.I.P Dad" printed on the back.
Many of the people in attendance also wore red in response to a request from the family.
James thanked the crowd for their support, adding: "My dad was an avid fisherman and he loved his family. He also loved his Forest - you Reds!"
Mr Webber's mother Emma, asked people to "hold no hate that relates to any colour, sex or religion", adding that her son had "really loved" living in Nottingham.
Dr Sanjoy Kumar, the father of Grace O'Malley-Kumar, stood on the stage with his wife Sinead O'Malley and their son, who were all in tears and spoke to the crowd about their grief.
He said: "We were four and we are now three - the same goes for Barnaby's family.
"I'm trying to be as strong as I can. There are people in hospital as well who were injured in this attack, and as families, our thoughts are with them as well."
A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and the police were granted an extra 36 hours to question him on Thursday.
