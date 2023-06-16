In pictures: City unites in grief at Nottingham attacks vigil

The crowds during a minute's silence
Thousands heard speeches from councillor David Mellen, leader of the city council, and professor Shearer West, the vice-chancellor of Nottingham university
Nottingham came together at a poignant city centre vigil to pay tribute to those killed and injured in a series of attacks earlier this week.

Grace O'Malley-Kumar, Barnaby Webber, both 19, and 65-year-old Ian Coates were fatally stabbed in the city in the early hours of Tuesday.

Their families were joined by civic and faith leaders outside the city's Council House on Thursday evening, as a large crowd gathered to remember them.

Ms O'Malley-Kumar's mother Sinead urged the crowd to be "kind to one another"
Grace's younger brother was among those to thank people for their love and support

The crowd in Old Market Square joined a minute's silence to pay their respects in the wake of the tragedy.

The vigil was organised by Nottingham City Council to allow people to reflect on the tragic events and come to terms with what had happened.

Old Market Square fell silent as thousands gathered to remember the victims

James Coates and his two brothers sported the shirt of their father's beloved Nottingham Forest - each of which had "R.I.P Dad" printed on the back.

Many of the people in attendance also wore red in response to a request from the family.

The sons of Mr Coates, who was the site manager for the LEAD Academy Trust and Huntingdon Academy, paid tribute to their father
The brothers said Mr Coates was a "great father" and a "massive football fan"

James thanked the crowd for their support, adding: "My dad was an avid fisherman and he loved his family. He also loved his Forest - you Reds!"

Mr Webber's mother Emma, asked people to "hold no hate that relates to any colour, sex or religion", adding that her son had "really loved" living in Nottingham.

The second vigil was held in Old Market Square from 17:30 BST

Dr Sanjoy Kumar, the father of Grace O'Malley-Kumar, stood on the stage with his wife Sinead O'Malley and their son, who were all in tears and spoke to the crowd about their grief.

He said: "We were four and we are now three - the same goes for Barnaby's family.

"I'm trying to be as strong as I can. There are people in hospital as well who were injured in this attack, and as families, our thoughts are with them as well."

Heart-shaped balloons with the words "Choose Love" were held by one woman near the stage

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and the police were granted an extra 36 hours to question him on Thursday.

Watch: 'My beautiful boy' - families pay tribute at the vigil

