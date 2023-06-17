Nottingham: Appeal after boy, 8, robbed by three men on bikes
- Published
Three people linked to a robbery on an eight-year-old boy in Nottingham are being sought by police.
The victim was playing with his friend, aged 10, near Bradley Walk, Clifton, Nottingham, when they were approached by three men on bicycles.
After threatening the boys, they grabbed the bike out of the the younger child's hands and left.
Officers have now released an image of three people from close to the scene of the robbery in an effort to trace them.
Police said after carrying out door-to-door inquiries and studying CCTV footage they were now in a position to release an image linked to the crime, which took place at 17:10 BST on 16 April.
Det Con Anabelle Lee said: "This young victim and his friend were understandably upset by this incident and we are determined to track down those responsible.
"Targeting children to threaten and steal from them is totally unacceptable and if anyone has any information I'd urge them to get in touch with police immediately."