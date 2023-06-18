Services and prayers remember Nottingham attack victims
- Published
Prayers have been said at faith services across Nottingham for the victims of the attacks in the city.
Students Grace O'Malley-Kumar, Barnaby Webber, both 19, and school caretaker Ian Coates, 65, were stabbed to death on Tuesday.
Three other people were injured when a van was driven at pedestrians.
Bishop Paul Williams, who was at St Peter's Church in the city centre, said he hoped the compassion shown in the aftermath would continue to grow.
Two vigils, attended by thousands, have already been held at the University of Nottingham and in the city's Old Market Square.
Hundreds of floral tributes have also been left on the steps of the Council House.
The Right Rev Williams said: "I think at the heart of this morning's service was God's compassion - I think we saw over the past week an extraordinary outpouring in this city.
"The shock, the grief but also, especially at the vigil on Thursday, the palpable sense of compassion.
"The city, as it were, wrapped its arms around those who are grieving the extraordinary loss there was.
"That compassion has in may ways defined the city and the services across the city will have included very particular prayers for the families but also that the compassion continues to draw us together."
Those attending said the service gave them "a sense of peace and comfort" and "a chance to reflect and support".
The services were held on the same day Barnaby Webber's parents described him as "a lovely soul" during a vigil near his Somerset home.
Meanwhile, prayers have also been said by different faith groups across the city, including at Masjid Al-Quba in Sherwood.
Asif Mohammed trustee said: "The reaction has been one of sadness for the communities which have lost their loved ones and looking at ways we can support them.
"And how we work with other faith communities to work out how we pray for the people who have lost their lives and the people who were hurt in the tragedy."
Valdo Calocane, 31, of no fixed address, has been charged with three counts of murder over the killings.
He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Saturday and spoke only to confirm his name, giving an alias of Adam Mendes.
He was remanded in custody and is due to face a hearing at Nottingham Crown Court on 20 June.