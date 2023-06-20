Edwinstowe woman, 83, who was facing eviction finds new home
- Published
An 83-year-old woman has moved into a new home after being forced to leave a cottage she lived in for 62 years.
The owner of Anne Marsh's former home Edwinstowe, Nottinghamshire, said the property was no longer viable to rent due adaptations needed to meet changing energy efficiency rules.
Ms Marsh previously said she was terrified at the prospect of moving away from the village.
But her landlords have now found her a new bungalow in Edwinstowe.
And Ms Marsh told the BBC that she was delighted with her new home.
Changing energy rules
Since 2020, rental properties have been required to have an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) with a minimum rating of E, with the government consulting on raising the minimum further by the end of the decade.
The government began a consultation on tightening the rules in autumn 2020, proposing the minimum EPC rating be raised from E to C. If approved, these would be enforced from 1 April 2025 for new tenancies, and 1 April 2028 for existing tenancies.
The evolving legislation has left owners of rental properties that do not meet the minimum standard facing large bills to upgrade insulation.
Thorseby Estate, which owns Ms Marsh's former home, previously told the BBC extensive work to improve energy efficiency had only resulted in a D rating for the 19th Century cottage and further improvements were "simply not economic".
Ms Marsh, who has limited mobility, was served an eviction notice in August which told her to vacate her home by 14 May, and she moved out two days before.
She added it "has been a stressful time" waiting to hear from the council about a new home after notifying them about her situation in August.
"The hairdresser is very worried because I've got my hair falling out left, right and centre. It has been a big upheaval, really stressful because I'm 83."
However, she added she "loves" her new place, which "is like a holiday home".
Ms Marsh said: "It's just nice for me. It's what I can cope with. There are no stairs, which is the biggest thing.
"I still know this village. It's still my home - my friends can come and go so no problem."
She added her new home was suitable except she cannot get her mobility scooter in so her friends look after it until she needs it. She is waiting on permission from the council to knock part of a wall down, which she said she will pay for.
"Once I get my scooter sorted, I'm finally settled."
A spokesman from Thorseby Estate said they were "delighted" she had found alternative accommodation in Edwinstowe.
"We are saddened by the way that this legislation is affecting residential tenants across Nottinghamshire", he added.
