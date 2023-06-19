Hucknall: Man who tried to strangle woman jailed
- Published
A man who attacked a woman with a plate and tried to strangle her during a domestic argument has been jailed.
Paul Shepherd suddenly flew into a rage when he was with the victim at a house in Hucknall on 30 March, Nottinghamshire Police said.
The 36-year-old pleaded guilty to intentional strangulation, intentional suffocation and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
He was jailed for three years and three months at Nottingham Crown Court.
Shepherd, of Howard Road, Mansfield, was also given a 10-year restraining order preventing him from contacting the victim.
'Scary experience'
The force said after hitting the woman in the face with a plate, Shepherd grabbed her round the neck before forcefully covering her nose and mouth - leaving her struggling to breathe.
She managed to break free from his hold and escape from the house, having suffered swelling and bruising to her face, it added.
PC Chelsea Seals said: "This must have been an incredibly scary experience for the woman, who was seemingly assaulted for no reason at all.
"Shepherd's display of violence was completely uncalled for, while his decision to try and strangle and suffocate his victim could've left her with serious injuries, had she not managed to escape."
