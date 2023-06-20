Rescue centre 'heartbroken' after birds die in storm
Staff at a wildlife rescue centre have been left "heartbroken" after a dozen animals died following a storm.
It is believed a lightning strike shorted out a number of incubators at Mansfield Wildlife Rescue in the early hours of Sunday.
A baby owl, fledgling blackbirds and greenfinches were among the animals that died.
The charity's founder Cheryl Martins believes some of the rescued animals might have died as a result of shock.
Mansfield Wildlife Rescue, in Pleasley Vale, near Mansfield Woodhouse, Nottinghamshire, takes in injured and abandoned animals and is currently home to at least 200, including a young deer and garden birds.
Some of the baby birds which died were as small as a 10 pence piece and relied on the incubators to keep warm through the night.
"It was heartbreaking when the volunteers came in that morning and they're faced with that," she said.
"They've raised them for so long. We do get attached, you can't not get attached."
'Unfortunate'
Among those that died was Ozzie, a baby tawny owl who was only about 14 days old.
Ms Martins said he was rescued after a member of the public found him collapsed on the floor, dehydrated and covered in flies.
"We'd got him hydrated, he was eating really, really well," she said.
"We'd fed him that night and he was recovering really well and then that happened and we came down that morning and he'd passed away.
"It's heartbreaking when you save them from being put to sleep for no reason and then that happens."
Ms Martins, who has been rescuing animals for about 30 years, said she was looking into the possibility of installing solar panels to keep incubators running should the power cut out in future.
She added: "Obviously there are costs involved in getting them and as a small rescue charity we rely on donations.
"You can't foresee that your incubators are going to go down and power is going to go. It was just an unfortunate act of nature really I think."
