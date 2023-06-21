Notts County: Belated celebration event 'not feasible'
- Published
Notts County have turned down an offer to attend an event celebrating their return to the English Football League.
In May, when the Magpies won promotion to League Two, Nottingham City Council said there would be no official celebrations in the city due to financial pressures.
Following criticism, it offered to host an event later in the year - in July.
However, the club have now said they would not be able to attend as pre-season preparations were underway.
The city council said it had planned an open day event in Old Market Square, as well as a small private reception for the club in the Council House.
A spokesperson for Notts County said: "While we appreciate Nottingham City Council's cooperation in our planning of a pre-season event celebrating our return to the EFL, we have decided this will not be feasible."
Council leader David Mellen said he fully understood the club's position.
Notts secured a return to League Two in the play-off final at Wembley on 13 May.
Council leader Mr Mellen apologised in the wake of the original decision not to host celebrations in the city, acknowledging it had not been the authority's "finest hour".
He said: "We accept we got it wrong by not staging an event for Notts County immediately after they secured their promotion, and we apologise again to them and their fans for that.
"It in no way diminishes how proud we are of them in securing a return back to where they belong."
The council said it was reviewing protocols for marking and celebrating significant sporting success.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.